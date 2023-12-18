Watch DMX's Son Perform Piano Cover of "X Gon' Give It to Ya” to Honor Late Father’s Birthday

DMX's seven-year-old son Exodus has paid tribute to the late rapper on what would've been his 53rd birthday.

In a video posted to Instagram by DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, Exodus performed a piano cover of the raper's iconic track, "X Gon' Give It to Ya." "Happy Birthday Earl!" Lindstrom captioned the video. "Thinking of you always, but especially today. You was New York!!! Exodus tribute to you! (X gonna give it to ya) We love you baby!"

Before performing his piano rendition of the track, Exodus opened the video with a message. "I'm gonna play my daddy's song, 'X Gon' Give It to Ya,'" he said.