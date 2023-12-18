Watch DMX's Son Perform Piano Cover of "X Gon' Give It to Ya” to Honor Late Father’s Birthday

DMX's seven-year-old son Exodus has paid tribute to the late rapper on what would've been his 53rd birthday.
In a video posted to Instagram by DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, Exodus performed a piano cover of the raper's iconic track, "X Gon' Give It to Ya." "Happy Birthday Earl!" Lindstrom captioned the video. "Thinking of you always, but especially today. You was New York!!! Exodus tribute to you! (X gonna give it to ya) We love you baby!"
Before performing his piano rendition of the track, Exodus opened the video with a message. "I'm gonna play my daddy's song, 'X Gon' Give It to Ya,'" he said.
This isn't the first time Exodus has offered a tribute to his late father. Earlier this year, Lindstrom posted a video of him performing a piano cover of the 1998 classic "Ruff Ryders Anthem." In the video, he also shared a message to his father. "I love you Daddy," he said in the clip.
DMX died in Apr. 2021 at age 50 following a heart attack. Exodus is the youngest of his 17 children, and his last studio project is also named after him. Dec. 18 would've been his 53rd birthday.
Last month, Swizz Beatz opened up about the possibility of a second posthumous studio album from DMX. “We have other songs. Can we make a new X album? For sure,” Swizz shared. “Will I make another X album? I don’t know. It has to feel good.”