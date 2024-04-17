DaBaby Reveals Amount of Money He Gets to Do Features Has Dropped by 50 Percent Since 2021 Criticism

DaBaby has suggested that he's making a comeback with his latest LA Leakers freestyle.

DaBaby freestyled over two songs for LA Leakers, beginning with the beat for Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar's "Like That."

"Just got sent a hundred and fifty thousand dollars and did a song," he rapped. "Used to get three hundred thousand in 2020, but I'm shaking back."

The moment appears to be his acknowledgment of how his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021—and potentially his beef with Megan Thee Stallion over his association with Tory Lanez—impacted his career. In a recent interview on Club Shay Shay, DaBaby revealed that he lost as much as $200 million because of the controversy.

"I don’t regret anything that I done been through. It feels so good to really be able say that and mean it. I done probably said that before but I ain’t mean it. It’s like ‘Boy I wish I had my $200 million, y’all robbed me.’ I don’t feel like that," he said. "I really feel like that’s a blessing in disguise at this point in my life. I just came to that realization in the past two weeks. I really feel like I needed that season that I done had to endure. I needed that."

The North Carolina rapper was one of the most popular acts in hip-hop at one point in time, scoring two No. 1 albums in 2019 and 2020. But his 2022 album Baby on Baby 2 only reached as high as No. 34 on the Billboard 200.

During his new LA Leakers freestyle, DaBaby also tackled the beat for Sexyy Red's "Get It Sexyy" and dubbed the St. Louis rapper his "favorite motherfucking rapper" out right now. In that freestyle, he alluded to the Homeland Security investigation into sex trafficking claims against Diddy and gave a shout-out to Drake.

Check out DaBaby's freestyle up top.