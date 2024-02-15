Cam'ron Says He Wanted to Do a Show Like 'Dr. Phil' Before 'It Is What It Is'

In an interview focused on the success of his sports commentary show, It Is What It Is, Cam'ron, revealed that he initially wanted to do a "Dr. Phil-style show."

Speaking with Frazier Tharpe for GQ, the Dipset rapper shared that he worked on a mock trailer and a proof of concept for the unrealized idea. "It would’ve been me sitting down with troubled families and so on and so forth," said Cam. "When you watch Dr. Phil, [the advice] is not coming from somebody like me. [He] has degrees in psychology or whatever. But sometimes you just want to hear advice from somebody who looks like you."

Despite taking inspiration from Dr. Phil for the idea, Cam added that it would've been a far more laid-back sort of deal. "Say, for instance, somebody comes on my show and says, ‘My wife's been cheating on me,'" he explained. "I'd be like, ‘Yo, you bugging the fuck out. You can't come home at five in the morning and think your wife is going to be pleased. Y’all ain't been on a date in five or six months. Y'all ain't been on a trip in a minute. What do you think she supposed to do?’ They’re all trying to dissect you mentally and sometimes it's not that deep.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cam touched on inviting O.J. Simpson to serve as a football analyst on It Is What It Is. "My argument when it comes to O.J. is: Do I have a convicted murderer on the show?” Cam asked. “No, I don't. You can't convict a man that's been acquitted already. You think he murdered them? Oh, well. But the man was found innocent of what they accused him of and people are still convicting him mentally. I'm just not going to do that.”

Other topics touched upon include burying the hatchet with Mase, with whom he came up in the '90s before drifting apart and not talking to for around 20 years or so. "He said some stuff that really touched me,” Cam said of Mase's apologetic comments regarding their feud on an episode of A Million Dollars Worth of Game a few years back. “He was talking about our childhood and how he wished none of this beef happened. And I was just like, word, this shit is all dumb. … I went up there and reiterated what he said and then just admitted that I was wrong for the way I handled our friendship.”

Mase recently gifted Cam'ron $20,000 for his birthday on an episode of It Is What It Is, which he called "20 racks for the 20 years ain't seen you."