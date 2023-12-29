Boosie Badazz Thinks His Son Smokes Too Much: ‘He Gon’ Turn Into a Weed Plant’

During a recent Instagram Live stream, Boosie Badazz expressed concern over his 20-year-old son's smoking habits.
As seen in the clip from the stream below, Boosie was talking to his fans and followers when he asked someone off-camera where his son Tootie Raww was. He was told that he was outside in his car, apparently smoking. "He gon' turn into a weed plant," Boosie responded. "He a weed plant with shoes on. Everything revolves around smoking."
Despite expressing concern, the 41-year-old Baton Rouge rapper admitted he was similar at that age. "I was just that, though," he said. "I can't talk." He then walked outside of his home to show his son laid back in a car with a joint while scrolling through his phone. "First thing you do in the morning, huh?" he said, to which Tootie smiled and noted he didn't even notice him there. "That's how loaded you is!" Boosie said. "The car door been open. You ain't even see me?"
The rapper shared less light-hearted concern for his son last month, too. "I wouldn’t know what to do if my son get a murder charge," he said, as seen in the clip below, suggesting he didn't like seeing Tootie get into beef with rappers including YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Kodak Black. "I gotta stop him from crashing out. Then it worry me more all them lil n***as around him clutching. It’s easy for something to happen... Got me worried as a daddy."
Boosie and Tootie sparked backlash last year after a video appeared to show them examining a woman's genitals with a magnifying glass. In the bizarre clip, Boosie could be heard telling his then-18-year-old son, "Look at the pussy, son." Many criticized Boosie for hypocrisy after he went on several homophobic rants directed at Lil Nas X for displaying his sexuality in his music videos.