Boosie Badazz Thinks His Son Smokes Too Much: ‘He Gon’ Turn Into a Weed Plant’

During a recent Instagram Live stream, Boosie Badazz expressed concern over his 20-year-old son's smoking habits.

As seen in the clip from the stream below, Boosie was talking to his fans and followers when he asked someone off-camera where his son Tootie Raww was. He was told that he was outside in his car, apparently smoking. "He gon' turn into a weed plant," Boosie responded. "He a weed plant with shoes on. Everything revolves around smoking."

Despite expressing concern, the 41-year-old Baton Rouge rapper admitted he was similar at that age. "I was just that, though," he said. "I can't talk." He then walked outside of his home to show his son laid back in a car with a joint while scrolling through his phone. "First thing you do in the morning, huh?" he said, to which Tootie smiled and noted he didn't even notice him there. "That's how loaded you is!" Boosie said. "The car door been open. You ain't even see me?"