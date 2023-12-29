Benny the Butcher Recalls Ex-Wife Cheating On Him While He Was in Prison

In an interview on VIP Saturdays on Shade 45, Griselda rapper Benny the Butcher broke down how he learned his ex-wife was cheating on him while he was behind bars.

Around the 21:50 point of the interview, Benny was asked about the first time he ever had his heart broken or what experience might've made his heart "cold" when it comes to love. "I'm about to get real dark on y'all," he responded. "When I was in prison, right? I was going in and out of prison and it fucked up my relationship with my ex-wife, my baby mamma, and all that. When I was in prison, like, she was writing me letters that was kind of like... To me it seemed like she was trying to kill me in these letters. It seemed like she didn't know how to tell me, like, you know, 'I'm seeing somebody else.' She was dragging it out."

At a certain point, she just straight up told him in one of the letters, without even suggesting they had separated. "This bitch just start telling me about the n***a she was dealing with out of nowhere," he continued. "I'm like, 'This bitch think I'm her friend?' What the fuck?"

He explained that he received a letter one day, which he read as he was a tutor in prison as part of a program to reduce sentences. He stepped aside for a moment, so he could get someone else to teach the class and read the letter, but it came with confirmation that she was involved with someone else.

"This bitch telling me about how this other n***a fucking her," he shared. "It was just a long letter asking me what should she do, like, ‘He got a wife. What should I do? I don’t know.’ I’m like, ‘This bitch crazy.’ So I put the letter down, and then this how I knew I was fucked up. I went to my man and my man was like, ‘Yo, you good n***a? You look like you seen a ghost.’ I’m like, 'damn.' And I seen one. I seen the fucking ghost. That’s when I realized—you know what I mean—I counted my losses with her. And it is what it is.”

Despite understandably being upset about the situation, it wasn't something he begrudged her for, ultimately. " I never blamed her for it because I know I was in and out of prison and a woman is only strong as the bond that she got with her n***a," he added. "So I understood that our bond wasn’t that strong. Can’t no n***a do that to my bitch if I’m there doing what I’m supposed to do. But since then, I got rich, I got married again—and she hates it. She can never come back from that. For the record, she tried many times to come back from that. But of course, you know, that's the death penalty."

Earlier this year, Benny announced that he got married to his longtime girlfriend India. "Real east side dope boy…I married a project princess," he tweeted in August. "me and India officially MARRIED."