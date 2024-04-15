Alleged Kendrick Lamar Ghostwriter Denies Penning "N95," Says 'I Had Nothing to Do With That Song'

Over the weekend, amid the chaos of a leaked Drake song dissing Kendrick among other rappers, an alleged reference track for the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers song surfaced online. Some alleged that the unverified song served as the basis for "N95," which was written by Kendrick Lamar, Sam Dew, Boi-1da, Baby Keem, Sounwave, and Jahaan Sweet.

The source of the alleged track was unverified, but some pointed to a tweet from @ItsNotHarold in 2022 as proof of CJ Francis' involvement. As pointed out by fans on Reddit, however, a leaked version of K Dot's verse on "N95" circulated in 2019, while the final version of the beat for the track didn't even exist until late 2021 at the earliest.