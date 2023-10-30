Flavor Flav Sang the National Anthem at a Hawks-Bucks Game to Mixed Reactions

Flavor Flav showed up to the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks game on Sunday, where he delivered his "unique" rendition of the national anthem.
Sporting a No. 59 jersey—which refers to the year he was born—the Public Enemy rapper and hype man performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" while decked out with his signature clock chain.
"The anthem was a long time bucket list item,,, that was fun!" Flav tweeted after the game. "I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying."
Reactions to the performance were mixed, with some praising Flav for having fun with it, while others were seemingly offended at his rendition.
"NO BOY," Shannon Sharpe tweeted. "You can tell he truly rehearsed this and sang to the best of his ability," wrote another user. "Love it. So happy for him, go Flav!" Some even compared Flavor Flav's attempt to Fergie's infamous performance of the national anthem at the 2018 All-Star game, which the singer eventually apologized for.
Check out some of the reactions to Flavor Flav's unique performance below.