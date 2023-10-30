Flavor Flav Sang the National Anthem at a Hawks-Bucks Game to Mixed Reactions

Reactions to the performance were mixed, with some praising Flav for having fun with it, while others were seemingly offended at his rendition.

"NO BOY," Shannon Sharpe tweeted. "You can tell he truly rehearsed this and sang to the best of his ability," wrote another user. "Love it. So happy for him, go Flav!" Some even compared Flavor Flav's attempt to Fergie's infamous performance of the national anthem at the 2018 All-Star game, which the singer eventually apologized for.

Check out some of the reactions to Flavor Flav's unique performance below.