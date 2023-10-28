50 Cent Mocks Madonna’s Body, Compares Her to a Bug: ‘Who the F*ck Did This?'

Fifty has made a number of critical comments about the iconic singer in recent years. In 2019, the rapper suggested that Madonna was too old to be “under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63.”

“I guess your new career is getting attention while trying to humiliate others,” Madonna wrote on her Instagram Stories with a photo from their 2003 meeting at TRL. “The least elevated choice you could make as an artist or an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!” The G-Unit rapper eventually extended an apology in a separate post. Months later, Fifty once again criticized Madonna for another set of racy photos.

Earlier this year, the pop music provocateur hit back at her detractors for making fun of her appearance, writing, “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in,” she added. “A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”



