Baby Keem Announces New Album 'Ca$ino' f/ Kendrick Lamar, Che Ecru, More

For some time now, Baby Keem has been teasing a possible return to music through a series of cryptic clues, including appearing on the 2026 Gov Ball bill, allegedly being seen filming a potential music video with Kendrick Lamar, and changing his Instagram profile picture as recently as this morning (Feb. 10). Now, Keem has made it official by announcing his new album Ca$ino, dropping on Feb. 20.

The announcement arrived alongside a 12-song tracklist that he posted to his Instagram Story, featuring his cousin and label boss Kendrick Lamar. Other confirmed collaborators include Che Ecru, Momo Boyd, and Too $hort. Keem also shared a weblink on his Story directing fans to booman.co, a website where the official vinyl, CD, and box set for his new album are available for pre-order.

At the bottom of the page is the “Booman I Ca$ino Documentary,” a roughly nine-and-a-half-minute film detailing Baby Keem’s upbringing. “Booman” appears to be his childhood nickname, and it features Keem’s aunt and other family members describing his household and upbringing.

Kendrick also makes an appearance in the doc, giving an interview in which he states that he is “Baby Keem’s second cousin.” He reflects on the struggles of growing up, framing the project as a story about “changing our generational curses.”

Additional footage shows Keem recording and working in the studio on a new song soundtracked by a hard-hitting trap beat and aggressive vocals from Kendrick that play throughout the video.

Baby Keem has been teasing new music for years, previously hinting at a completely different album titled Child With Wolves. For now, that project appears to be either scrapped or delayed, as Keem has unveiled an entirely new concept.