Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out for Birthday Date Night — See Photos

The outing followed the couple’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, which Kelce recently called “just so magical.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce found a little time for a birthday date night in New York City, and naturally, they did it in style. The couple stepped out on Monday, Oct. 5, for Kelce's 37th birthday. They went to Torrisi, the Italian restaurant in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, according to People. The two arrived together after getting out of an SUV on Mulberry Street.

So, what were they wearing for his big day? Swift went with a black lace-trimmed midi dress, strappy heels and a black leather jacket. Kelce kept things smooth and dark in a black cardigan, black pants and leather dress shoes. The two walked into the restaurant holding hands, according to photos captured by Getty Images.

It's been a very busy stretch for Swift. She recently made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live after attending the VMAs the previous weekend, where she premiered the music video for her new single, "Patient Zero."

Kelce, meanwhile, has had lots on his plate as he settles into his 14th NFL season. So far, the Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated heading into Week 5 of the NFL season following a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The birthday outing also comes a few months after the couple's blockbuster New York City wedding. Swift and Kelce tied the knot inside Madison Square Garden on July 3. They picked the iconic venue because they wanted something private and personal.