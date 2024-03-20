This Is Why Beyoncé’s Name Is Spelled ‘Beyincé’ on New ‘Cowboy Carter’ Cover Photo

It turns out, there’s a lot of history behind that specific spelling.

As pointed out by journalist Brooklyn White-Grier on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Beyincé” is the last name of Beyoncé’s maternal side of the family. White-Grier also notes that the Cowboy Carter era is about “legacy” and “honoring those who paved the way.”

Beyoncé’s mother, Miss Tina Knowles, explained the history behind the surname herself on a 2020 episode of the In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast.

"A lot of people don't know that Beyoncé is my last name. It's my maiden name," said Knowles, per People. "My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names."

Due to a clerical error, some of her family members have their surname spelled as “Beyincé.” Tragically, their last names couldn’t be corrected on the legal documents due to historical discrimination against Black people.

"It's interesting — and it shows you the times — because we asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, 'Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? You know, it’s all these different spellings,'" Knowles added.

"And my mom's reply to me was like, 'That's what they put on your birth certificate.' So I said, 'Well, why didn't you argue and make them correct it?' And she said, 'I did one time. The first time, and I was told ‘Be happy that you're getting a birth certificate’ because, at one time, Black people didn't get birth certificates."