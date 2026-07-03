Discrimination

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner’s Former Housekeeper Sues for Discrimination, Says She Was ‘Belittled and Humiliated'

The woman claims to have been "treated with hostility and exclusion" during her employment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams88 days ago
New Lawsuit Claims Congressional Black Caucus Discriminates on the Basis of Race
Life

Anti–Affirmative Action Activist Sues Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Over Scholarship Rules

The activist behind major challenges to race-conscious admissions is now contesting eligibility rules for a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation scholarship.

Bernadette Giacomazzo97 days ago
Ulta Beauty Salon in NYC Sued for Alleged Hair Discrimination
Life

Ulta Beauty Faces Federal Lawsuit After 7-Year-Old Allegedly Denied Hair Service

A Black mom says Ulta staff refused to touch her child’s ‘kind of hair.’ Now a federal civil rights case is putting the beauty giant’s inclusivity claims on trial.

Bernadette Giacomazzo121 days ago
A person placing a plastic container with a blue lid into a microwave on a kitchen counter.
Life

Indian PhD Students Get Settlement After Being Told Not to Microwave Food Over Smell Complaint

A staff member's objection to the smell of Indian food led to a civil rights case against the University of Colorado.

Alex Ocho185 days ago
Playwrights Horizons in New York City
Pop Culture

White Man Sues Off-Broadway Theater for Giving Discounts to BIPOC Patrons

A New Jersey composer filed the class action complaint against Playwrights Horizons in New York City.

Kris Seavers207 days ago
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The exterior of a Buffalo Wild Wings casual dining restaurant.
Life

Teen Says She Was Forced to Prove Gender to Buffalo Wild Wings Server in Bathroom

Gerika Mudra was allegedly harassed by the employee after being followed into the bathroom.

Jose Martinez339 days ago
Pedro Pascal and J.K. Rowling
Pop Culture

Pedro Pascal Responds to J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Remarks: ‘Heinous Loser Behavior’

The 'Harry Potter' author received backlash after celebrating a UK Supreme Court ruling that the legal definition of "woman" is based on biological sex.

Joshua Espinoza450 days ago
Amandla Stenberg attends Disney+ and The Cinema Society host a screening of "The Acolyte" at The Whitby Hotel on June 03, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Amandla Stenberg Addresses 'Painful' Colorism Allegations Over 'Children of Blood and Bone'

The actress addressed rumors that she's taken roles meant for dark-skinned women.

Jaelani Turner-Williams520 days ago
Louis Vuitton's bags are seen in a store window of the Louis Vuitton store is illuminated for Christmas and New Year celebrations on November 19, 2020 in Paris, France.
Style

Louis Vuitton Sued for Racial Discrimination Over Allegedly Banning Three Black Customers From California Store

A mother-daughter duo and their family friend allege mistreatment by Louis Vuitton stores in California.

Jaelani Turner-Williams669 days ago
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A smiling man wearing a striped shirt and an orange cap stands outdoors in front of a brick wall and a red car
Life

Black Man Sues Hotel Because Staff Only Offered a Job Interview After He Changed His Name on His Resume

Dwight Jackson is suing the Shinola Hotel in Detroit for racial discrimination.

Joe Price737 days ago
A TV news studio with a news anchor at the desk. Camera operators are setting up cameras. The background has a world map and a "TV News" logo
Life

Former California News Anchor Files $5 Million Lawsuit, Alleges 'Anti-White' Discrimination

Jeff Vaughn, who worked for the CBS-owned news station KCAL for eight years, claims that the reason for his termination was never specified.

Jaelani Turner-Williams742 days ago
Pop Culture

Wendell Pierce Sounds Off After 'White Apartment Owner Denied My Application' in Harlem Despite Offer to Pay One Year's Rent

The 'Jack Ryan' star told CNN that the application is designed "to be discriminatory."

tara mahadevan773 days ago
Beyoncé on left in elegant white off-shoulder gown and on right in a beaded bodysuit with "act iII" sash, posing confidently
Music

This Is Why Beyoncé’s Name Is Spelled ‘Beyincé’ on New ‘Cowboy Carter’ Cover Photo

The singer references her mother’s maiden name on the limited edition cover for her forthcoming country album.

Alex Ocho850 days ago
Life

Dunkin’ Donuts Faces Class-Action Lawsuit for Allegedly Upcharging Milk Alternatives

The plaintiffs claim that upcharging customers with lactose intolerance and milk allergies for non-dairy alternatives are a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Alex Ocho903 days ago
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Life

10-Year-Old Petitions Apple to Rethink ‘Nerd’ Emoji: 'Absolutely Horrible for People Wearing Glasses'

Teddy Cottlel of Oxfordshire, England says, "It’s making me feel sad and upset, and if I find it offensive there’ll be thousands of people around the world that find it offensive too.”

Joshua Espinoza961 days ago
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro’s Company Ordered to Pay $1.2 Million to Former Assistant in Gender Discrimination Lawsuit (UPDATE)

The former assistant's counter-lawsuit had accused the Hollywood actor of verbal abuse and gender discrimination.

Alex Ocho991 days ago
Life

Air Canada Accused Of Discriminating Against British MP Because His Name Is "Mohammad"

Air Canada reportedly told BBC that it apologized for the disruption.

Louis Pavlakos997 days ago

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