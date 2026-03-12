Taj Jackson Seemingly Blasts ‘False’ Report of Janet, Jermaine Clash Over ‘Michael’ Biopic

Taj Jackson is seemingly pushing back against reports that Janet Jackson and Jermaine Jackson argued about the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic. The reaction came after reports describing tension between the two siblings following a private screening of the film in Los Angeles. Taj, who is Tito Jackson’s son and nephew to Michael, appeared to debunk the reports with a post shared to his X account.

“They absolutely can't stand the worldwide positivity and enthusiasm MJ is getting right now,” wrote the 52-year-old on Thursday (March 12). “Please don't inadvertently promote false stories, gossip, or lies. This is our MJ party now and they're weren't invited.” The film, which stars Jermaine's son Jaafar Jackson as the late pop icon, was reportedly screened for more than 60 relatives, per Page Six. The outlet’s source claims that the audience initially reacted enthusiastically. After the lights came up, however, Janet allegedly began delivering detailed criticism of the movie, addressing everything from performances to makeup. One person allegedly present at the screening told the outlet, “She had something negative about almost every scene. The acting, the makeup, how the actors spoke, even how they walked. It was Janet deciding against the room that this movie wasn't going to meet her approval.” According to a witness cited by Page Six, Jermaine eventually confronted Janet after her critique, telling her, “You are going to miss this wave,” and, “You are so jealous — just get on the wave.”

The exchange reportedly surprised some younger relatives who had not seen open conflict among Michael's siblings before. TMZ reported that the disagreement between Janet and Jermaine also played out during a phone call after the family gathering. One source close to the family claimed to TMZ, “Janet's always been insanely jealous of Michael, and her career is in the toilet.” The same report said Janet was the only person at the screening who reacted negatively, while other relatives, including matriarch Katherine Jackson, enjoyed the film. The source added that Janet's boyfriend also applauded and said, "Now that's a movie."

Many family members are said to support Jermaine and the film, particularly because Jaafar’s performance as Michael has drawn praise from people who have seen early cuts for capturing his uncle's voice, posture and dance style. Insiders said the criticism surprised relatives who expected the family to rally behind the project and also reflected deeper divisions connected to disputes over Michael's estate and legacy. Janet has been one of the family members publicly supporting Michael's daughter Paris Jackson in her legal fight with the estate. Sources said Jermaine views the movie as a chance to help restore the Jackson family's brand and reconnect with audiences following Michael's 2009 death, which was followed by years of controversy tied to his fatal overdose and long-running child abuse allegations that never led to a conviction during his lifetime. One source said, "Everybody in that room knows that Michael was lightning in a bottle. You can't recreate him. But you can remind the world what he meant."