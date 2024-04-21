Offset Gets Into an Altercation After Money-Throwing Showdown at NYC Strip Club

Offset found himself in what looks like a money-throwing war over the weekend.

The Migos rapper, 32, made a planned appearance at the Starlets Gentlemen’s Club in Queens, New York on Saturday night. As seen in a video circulating online, Off and other attendees were throwing heavy amounts of cash all around.

According to XXL, the situation suddenly turned chaotic when Offset, seemingly frustrated, leaped into the crowd and got into a scuffle presumably with people involved with the money-throwing. It’s not clear what the exact cause of the altercation was but the aggression was clear from the video alone.