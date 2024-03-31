Moneybagg Yo Responds to Ari Fletcher Saying She’s ‘F*cking Single’

Moneybagg Yo and Ari “the Don” Fletcher might have called it quits.
The rapper, 32, made a splash on Friday with the release of his music video “Bussin” starring Fletcher, 28. The couple had teased the video earlier with a "ceiling challenge" video shared online. Although it’s not clear when the explicit visual was shot, it seems as though the relationship between the two has soured since then.
“I’m so fucking single!” wrote Ari on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday.
A fan replied to her tweet, writing, “I thought everything was bussin 😫” to which Ari responded with, “Fuck that song and that video.”
Moneybagg caught wind of Ari’s original tweet and quote tweeted it with, “😂😂😂 never.”
It’s probably safe to say that Ari and Moneybagg’s falling out was recent based on an interaction she had on X after her “ceiling challenge” video began to circulate online.
An X user quoted the video with, “I’m telling you all THIS generation of black women do is fantasize bout being a rappers babymomma, eat crab legs, drink liquor, lie and get pregnant.”
“Josh, don’t use me for your little insulting shenanigans! I have multi million dollar businesses, in a 5 year relationship, I have a handsome smart son that is VERY well taken care of, retired my mom… should I go on? It’s 40k to book me. Find you somebody else to play with!,” Ari wrote back.
As reported by Complex’s Tara Mahadevan, the couple began dating in October 2019. They split up in January 2021 only to rekindle again the following year before cheating allegations began to surface. In November of 2023, Ari revealed on X that she had been married for the past two years.