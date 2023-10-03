Lil Tay Lashes Out at ‘Irrelevant’ Latto Over Perceived Diss

“She look like ice spice starting dealing crack,” the teen continued in a separate tweet. “You all say I’m irrelevant but I did this shit in a couple days without hyping it up. I am a QUEEN.”

However, the tweet that started it all doesn’t actually appear under Latto’s “liked” list. The rapper has yet to respond to Tay.

Tay, whose real name is Tay Tian, made her foray into music shortly after a death hoax and serious allegations she’s made against her father, Chris Hope, and his wife. “They were always playing sexually inappropriate movies in front of me," she said on Instagram Live. "She would always take her anger out on me. She punched me, pinched me. Chris shoved me."

"[Chris] is not the fucking good guy here," Tay added. "He wanted control over my career and money and I had to go through, me and my family, had to go through even more years of abuse through the court system because of him. But in the end we won. I am free now. I thank God for it, I thank my mom for it."