Lil Tay Accuses Father and His Wife of Abuse and Sexually Inappropriate Behavior

She also accused one of the women, named Honey Hope, of physically abusing her and providing photos of her bruises. Tay also showed pictures of rotten food that was allegedly prepared by Honey and also claimed she was given worn-out shoes to wear while her father bought Honey designer clothes.

“They were always playing sexually inappropriate movies in front of me," she said. "She would always take her anger out on me. She punched me, pinched me. Chris shoved me."

She added, "It was the middle of the night and I was awakened by them. They were next to me and she had her hand on my leg. They didn't care."

When it comes to child support, Lil Tay claimed her father owes her over $250,000 and she hasn't seen one cent. Tay also claimed that Chris Hope has a history of abusing her mother. He allegedly "shoved her into walls" and punched her while also abusing Tay's brother.

"[Chris Hope] is not the fucking good guy here," Tay said. "He wanted control over my career and money and I had to go through, me and my family, had to go through even more years of abuse through the court system because of him. But in the end we won. I am free now. I thank God for it, I thank my mom for it."