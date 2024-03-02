Karol G Thanks Fans After Private Jet Is Forced to Make Emergency Landing

“I don’t know what’s happening, energetically, but whatever happens, I’m not giving up. You guys came here to see a show, and we’re gonna do it,” the singer told the crowd in Guatemala City while choking back tears. “I know that we have enough power, at the very least, for the band so we can play some songs. So let’s go back to what we came for, to sing, to have a good time.”

The Medellin, Colombia native made history as the first woman and second overall artist to ever debut an all-Spanish-language album at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last year with Mañana Será Bonito, according to Billboard. She then kicked off her first stadium tour, which grossed $146.9 million and sold nearly 1 million tickets on 19 shows alone. This year, she became the first woman to win a Grammy in the Best Musica Urbana category.

The Latin American leg of Karol G’s tour wraps up on May 10 in Brazil before moving on to Europe with stops in Switzerland, Germany, the U.K., France, and Spain.