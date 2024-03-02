Karol G Thanks Fans After Private Jet Is Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Karol G says she’s “grateful” after a terrifying incident that forced her private plane to make an emergency landing.
On Thursday night, the Colombian superstar boarded her private jet that took off from Burbank Airport in California with 16 people on board, according to ABC7 Los Angeles.
However, the aircraft was forced to turn around after reaching the Cajon Pass when the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.
The plane reportedly made a smooth landing at Van Nuys Airport around 9 p.m. and was greeted by emergency crews. No injuries were reported. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the agency would be investigating the cause of the incident.
The Grammy award winner was captured on video exiting the plane and hugging other passengers on the tarmac.
“Thank you to everyone that worried and those that messaged me. My family, my team, and I are all very well and thankful for another opportunity,” Karol wrote in Spanish on her Instagram Story. “God takes care of us and blesses us daily with life and health.”
La Bichota, as she’s known by her legions of fans, is currently on the Latin American leg of her Mañana Será Bonito Tour. At the time of the incident, she was headed to Guatemala to perform the first of two sold out shows in the country’s capital.
Following the emergency landing, Karol shared an update via X (formerly known as Twitter) assuring her Guatemalan fans that she was still on her way but asked for fans for some patience, writing in Spanish, “Guatemala, we’re now taking off. I’ll see you today in God’s name. I’m going directly to the show … [have] a little bit of patience but I won’t let you down … Especially to all of the people who have been waiting in line for days. You guys surpass the desire I have to see you! Grateful for you all, for my family, for everyone!”
Although the performance seemingly started off without a hitch, the singer announced mid-show that some of the generators powering her stage abruptly stopped working.
“I don’t know what’s happening, energetically, but whatever happens, I’m not giving up. You guys came here to see a show, and we’re gonna do it,” the singer told the crowd in Guatemala City while choking back tears. “I know that we have enough power, at the very least, for the band so we can play some songs. So let’s go back to what we came for, to sing, to have a good time.”
The Medellin, Colombia native made history as the first woman and second overall artist to ever debut an all-Spanish-language album at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last year with Mañana Será Bonito, according to Billboard. She then kicked off her first stadium tour, which grossed $146.9 million and sold nearly 1 million tickets on 19 shows alone. This year, she became the first woman to win a Grammy in the Best Musica Urbana category.
The Latin American leg of Karol G’s tour wraps up on May 10 in Brazil before moving on to Europe with stops in Switzerland, Germany, the U.K., France, and Spain.