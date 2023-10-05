Little Kids Play Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Future, and DJ Khaled in “Supposed to Be Loved” Music Video

DJ Khaled is embracing his inner child in the music video for his latest single “Supposed to Be Loved.”

The visual, which had its world premiere on Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel, doesn’t technically feature Khaled nor his collaborators Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. In their place are child versions of the rappers, depicted having the time of their lives turning up with friends at a mansion party. The music video echoes the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Sky’s the Limit,” where a young Biggie Smalls and Puff Daddy live large in all of their '90s glory.

The child performers in "Supposed to Be Loved" perfectly channel their adult counterparts. Everything from Uzi’s spiky hair and forehead diamond to Lil Baby’s signature 'do, Future’s iconic shades, and Khaled’s tailored suits are authentically recreated.

The Daps-directed visual also cuts to online personality Julian Shapiro-Barnum, host of the "Recess Therapy" web series, interviewing the stars of the music video. Questions like "what does love mean to you?" and "why is self-love important?" were met with some of the most heartwarming responses from the child stars.