Boosie Badazz Blasts Kanye for Claiming He Invented Every Music Style Over Last 20 Years: ‘You Can’t Relate to Nothing I Rap About’

Boosie Badazz doesn’t agree with Kanye West’s latest claim.

While speaking to Big Boy in an interview first published on Friday, Ye declared that he “invented every style of music of the past 20 years.”

"I created Weeknd’s genre. Trav, Drake, everybody," added Ye, who sat beside his Vultures collaborator, Ty Dolla Sign. "I’mma go ahead and say with all love, Future and Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s. Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also. The auto-tune album. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it. But here’s a new genre. It’s called making your own money genre. This music is called, like, take that middleman out."