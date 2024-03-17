Boosie Badazz Blasts Kanye for Claiming He Invented Every Music Style Over Last 20 Years: ‘You Can’t Relate to Nothing I Rap About’

Boosie Badazz doesn’t agree with Kanye West’s latest claim.
While speaking to Big Boy in an interview first published on Friday, Ye declared that he “invented every style of music of the past 20 years.”
"I created Weeknd’s genre. Trav, Drake, everybody," added Ye, who sat beside his Vultures collaborator, Ty Dolla Sign. "I’mma go ahead and say with all love, Future and Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s. Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also. The auto-tune album. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it. But here’s a new genre. It’s called making your own money genre. This music is called, like, take that middleman out."
Boosie, 41, became aware of Ye’s comments on Friday not long after the interview premiered and wrote on Instagram, “NOT ALL GENRES NOT EVERY STYLE 🛑 NOT BOOSIE MUSIC ‼️😏 YOU CANT RELATE TO NOTHING I RAP ABOUT R YOUR MUSIC‼️NOBODY LISTENS TO KANYE N THE PROJECTS R THE TRENCHES ‼️IM,A GON HEAD N SAY IT “ MY PEOPLE DO NOT RELATE TO YOU”
However, Boosie might not be the only industry player that shares those feelings.
Although Kid Cudi didn’t outwardly deny Ye’s musical contributions to the genre, he pointed to a screenshot of his own Wikipedia page that stated that his style was influential in creating 808s & Heartbreak.
The Wikipedia entry also highlighted a quote from Kanye taken from Complex’s 2009 Kid Cudi cover story that acknowledged their joint efforts and pioneering a new musical style.