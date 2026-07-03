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Kris Jenner with dark hair in an updo, wearing a black blazer over a red top, smiles at an event.
Pop Culture

Kris Jenner Jokes the ‘Only’ Real Feature Left on Her Face After Facelift Is Her Nose

The 70-year-old has previously talked about undergoing a facelift before her milestone birthday.

Alex Ocho226 days ago
Larsa Pippen
Pop Culture

Larsa Pippen Blames 'Allergic Reaction' for Her Face in Viral Photo, Tells Critics to 'Chill Out'

She said she had an allergic reaction to an injection of platelet-rich plasma.

Trey Alston342 days ago
Ayesha and Stephen Curry posing together. Stephen is wearing a black jacket while Ayesha dons a fur coat. They stand against a marble wall.
Sports

Ayesha Curry Says Talking ‘Business’ With Steph Is Like ‘Foreplay’ to Them

The couple, who welcomed their fourth child last May, are making strides with their individual business plans, including Ayesha's skincare line and Stephen's entry into the entertainment space.

Alex Ocho515 days ago
Lizzo dressed as a credit card, with her face framed in the card's cutout, holding Chanel shopping bags on a street.
Music

Lizzo’s ‘Ms. Facecard’ Halloween Costume Nods to Beyoncé’s ‘Heated’

Like the card in Beyoncé's track, Ms. Facecard "never declines."

Alex Ocho625 days ago
Side by side GloRilla getting her makeup done
Style

Glorilla on Old Makeup Video Going Viral: ‘Got These People Playing With My Motherf*cking Face’

The 25-year-old rapper responded after an old video surfaced online of her getting her makeup done, leading to catfish accusations.

Alex Ocho636 days ago
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Post Malone giving Steve-O a tattoo on his face as they both sit in a room
Pop Culture

Steve-O's First Face Tattoo Is a Penis Inked by Post Malone

Posty gave the 'Jackass' star a phallic tatt backstage at Bonnaroo.

Alex Ocho761 days ago
Two side-by-side photos of singer Bhad Bhabie, one at an event and one selfie, showcasing her tattoos and jewelry
Music

Bhad Bhabie Says She Dissolved Her Fillers: ‘Stop Doing It Unless You Absolutely Need It'

The former rapper warned people about the cosmetic procedure via Instagram on Saturday.

Alex Ocho811 days ago
Sports

Dennis Rodman and Girlfriend Now Living Happily Together in Tattoo Form on Rodman’s Butt

The former Chicago Bulls star just got a tattoo of his girlfriend on his face last month.

Joe Price1058 days ago
This is an image of Blac Chyna
Pop Culture

Blac Chyna Shows Off Face After Having Facial Fillers Removed

Blac Chyna revealed the results after removing her facial fillers following her butt and breast reduction. She says the filler made her face look like "Jigsaw."

Starr Savoy1217 days ago
Austin Harrouff in his mugshot from his 2016 arrest
Life

Florida Man Who Killed Couple and Chewed on Victim's Face Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea

25-year-old Florida man Austin Harrouff will avoid jail time after a judge accepted his insanity plea in the killing of a married couple in 2016.

Joe Price1328 days ago
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Cardi B Gets a New Face Tattoo
Style

Watch Cardi B Get Her First Face Tattoo

The 29-year-old rapper was filmed getting the ink earlier this week. It's still unclear what it says, as Cardi has yet to share a close-up with fans.

Joshua Espinoza1431 days ago
Kim Kardashian is seen on July 6, 2022 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Cosmetic Work She's Had on Her Face

The 41-year-old reality TV star opened up about her beauty regimen in a recent interview, sharing which cosmetic procedures she has—and hasn't—done.

Joshua Espinoza1472 days ago
Lori Harvey attends The 2022 Met Gala
Style

Lori Harvey Responds to TikToker Who Criticized Her Skincare Hack

Harvey raised some eyebrows after she promoted the use of yogurt to help combat hyperpigmentation. Needless to say, not everyone was convinced.

Joshua Espinoza1535 days ago
Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards
Music

Cardi B on Why She Suspects There’s ‘Something Wrong’ With Water in Atlanta

Cardi hopped on Instagram Live on Sunday to warn her followers about the water quality in Atlanta, saying she believes there’s “something wrong” with it.

Brenton Blanchet1622 days ago
Cardi B and Offset on runway during American Music Awards
Music

Here’s What Cardi B ‘Really Really’ Wants for a Face Tattoo

After admitting in 2021 that she's thankful she never got a face tattoo as a teenager, Cardi B took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal she's having second thoughts.

Brad Callas1643 days ago
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Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the 2020 Munich Security Conference
Life

Facebook Shuttering Facial Recognition System Amid ‘Ongoing Uncertainty,’ Will Impact Over 1 Billion Users

The social media platform announced on Tuesday that it will shut down its facial recognition system, which spots users' faces automatically in photos.

Brenton Blanchet1719 days ago

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