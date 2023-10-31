Another Fake Drake Goes Viral, This Time in an Ice Spice Costume

Another Drake lookalike caused a frenzy over the weekend.
A short clip of X user @daevionstaples dressed as Ice Spice for Halloween quickly went viral on the platform for a hilarious reason. Dae pulled off the Bronx rapper’s iconic red curls and pink tracksuit effortlessly, but it was his facial hair and sunglasses that had many on social media thinking that he was, in fact, the Canadian rapper.
You have to admit the two have an uncanny resemblance in the clip that has since racked up over 36 million views from one tweet alone. It’s also an interesting coincidence that their names are just two letters apart.
“Drake probably hates me for all these videos like sir I love you I’m sorry,” Dae tweeted alongside some crying-laughing emojis. "Obviously I’m not Drake lmaooo like what do y’all not understand."
Drake has been fielding impersonators left and right lately. Last week, the internet went wild over a partygoer spotted at a Drake Night event in Brooklyn.
It’s not clear if the 6 God has a Halloween costume this year, but Ice Spice’s “Betty Boop” getup turned some heads onstage at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse concert. The showed proved too hot to handle for one fan, who handed Ice a bible once the show ended.