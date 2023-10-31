Another Fake Drake Goes Viral, This Time in an Ice Spice Costume

Another Drake lookalike caused a frenzy over the weekend.

A short clip of X user @daevionstaples dressed as Ice Spice for Halloween quickly went viral on the platform for a hilarious reason. Dae pulled off the Bronx rapper’s iconic red curls and pink tracksuit effortlessly, but it was his facial hair and sunglasses that had many on social media thinking that he was, in fact, the Canadian rapper.

You have to admit the two have an uncanny resemblance in the clip that has since racked up over 36 million views from one tweet alone. It’s also an interesting coincidence that their names are just two letters apart.