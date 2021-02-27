6ix9ine has found himself in some more hot water following a visit to a Miami strip club, where a dancer alleges that he hit her on the head with a bottle.

TMZ reports that Tekashi wielded the bottle after someone criticized him for being a snitch. However, he apparently missed that person and struck Alexis Salaberrios instead. She’s since filed a lawsuit against the rapper due to what she says is a violent incident that happened inside Gold Rush Cabaret on Feb. 20.

According to court documents, she claims 69 flung a “deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury.” Her attorney, David M. Tarlow, told the outlet that the item was a champagne bottle. She says she had to be taken to the ER where she had her head wound stapled close. She’s suing 6ix9ine for aggravated battery.

Court docs reveal that Salaberrios is also taking Gold Rush to court, where she is suing the club for gross negligence. She alleges the club didn’t have enough security around the rapper, particularly since he has a “propensity for violence.” Salaberrios claims that after she was hit on the head, club staff removed 6ix9ine and urged her not to call the police, but she didn’t listen and ended up reporting the incident anyway.

6ix9ine apparently believes the lawsuit’s just a money move. His attorney, Lance Lazzaro told TMZ that the Brooklyn native wasn’t involved in the situation, adding, “There are video cameras in the establishment. It’s an attempt to shake him down. If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed.”