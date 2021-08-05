Aside from being a government informant, 6ix9ine is wading through a lot of damning character portrayals, like allegations that he’s not supporting at least one of his two children.

On Wednesday, the mother of 6ix9ine’s 5-year-old daughter Saraiyah, Sara Molina, fired back after he claimed to provide financial support for their child.

“He spent more on his girlfriend in one year than what he has put away for my daughter,” Molina said in an Instagram post captioned “Deadbeat lying.” “My daughter has less than $100,000 in the bank for her. College and everything. … [He] walks around with a [million] in his pocket. … You do the math.”

During the pilot episode of DJ Akademiks’ new podcast Off The Record, 6ix9ine—who has a younger daughter as well—told Ak and fellow guest Wack 100 that he tried to mend bridges with Molina’s family but they insisted that he concede to supervised visits. As a result, he only communicates with Saraiyah and her family through his mother, but he insisted he’s her financial backbone.

“My mom is 57 years old and she gets chaperoned like she’s a fucking child over there with the other side,” Tekashi said. “My daughter is my creation. I created her. I deserve to have my daughter whenever I want to have her.”

6ix9ine also showed photos of his mother with his daughter from the day the episode was recorded as proof that his family is present.

Wack pushed back at 6ix9ine by saying it’s not his mother’s responsibility to take care of his daughter emotionally. Wack and Akademiks also asked about another potential child with a woman named Layla. Despite a paternity test performed through his biological father claiming the child is 6ix9ine’s, the rapper denies it because he feels he couldn’t have a kid by having sex with a person one time.