50 Cent served as an executive producer on Pop Smoke’s posthumously released debut album, but he’s expressed doubt he’ll take part in a follow-up effort.

As HotNewHipHop pointed out, Fif sat down for an interview with Kris Kaylin and spoke about the potential of further posthumous releases from Pop. From the sounds of things, there’s still unreleased music from the late Brooklyn drill rapper. Rico Beats, the manager of Pop’s estate and a collaborator, said another album is in the works, but Fif thinks he might not be involved with it.

“Steven [Victor] was originally Pop's manager and the label person that he was signed to," explained Fif. "He talked to me about the new record, and I'm not sure if I'll participate with this, that record. I just wanted to make sure that his record did what it was supposed to. My interaction with Pop was like he was looking at me like I could tell him the right way to go, and that everything would work based on what I was saying.”

The mogul didn’t elaborate on what exactly led to his decision, but it seems as something behind-the-scenes has resulted in his lack of involvement going forward. “It's unfortunate that it actually happened. It's like the other side of it—when I'm coming up early on, I'm so connected to the environment that everything in the environment, I'm subjected to the same,” he continued. “Outside of producing the record and having it perform well, I did all the promotion for that record to have it work. They would have put it out and you'd have to find it out of basic interest."

See that part of the conversation starting at the 11:30 mark below:

This month saw the reveal of the stacked F9 soundtrack tracklist, and Pop’s name shows up on a track alongside Skepta, ASAP Rocky, Juicy J, and Project Pat. As for any further releases, it remains to be seen if there will be another solo release from him. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon dominated the charts when it released last July, so it’s clear the demand is there for more of his distinctive voice.

Elsewhere in his interview with Kaylin, 50 Cent again responded to ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Foc calling him the love of her life. “I’m never bothered by when she says that. At the time that we actually connected with each other, we were unconscious of everything else,” he said.

As he put it, publicists and managers got in the way of their relationship. Fox echoed his sentiments when she spoke with DJ Vlad, and said they went “way too public way too quick.”