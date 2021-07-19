Nearly 10 years after its first planned release date, 50 Cent has finally decided to scrap his long-awaited Street King Immortal album.

During a recent interview with The Independent, Fif revealed that the oft-delayed LP will stay in the vault. “That original version is not [being released], but I’m releasing new music in September,” he said.

As for his forthcoming release, 50 added that Eminem will not be featured on the project. “I didn’t finish the tracks with him… I’m not gonna tell who’s on it because I’m the most exciting person [on the album].”

Street King Immortal was originally intended to be the official follow-up to 50’s fourth studio album, 2009’s Before I Self Destruct. Initally rumored to drop during the summer of 2011, the project was given an official November 2012 release date in July 2012. The album was then pushed back several times, from February 2013 to September 2015 to August 2016. Prior to this week’s update, 50 last teased Street King in January 2018, assuring fans that it would, in fact, see the light of day. “It’s as thrilling as my first [album],” he said at the time.

In place of the long lost album, 50 has released three projects over the past seven years: 2014’s Animal Ambition, 2015’s The Kanan Tape, and his 2017 greatest hits album, Best Of.