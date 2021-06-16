Former Donald Trump aide and convicted felon Roger Stone has accused 50 Cent of ripping off Big Meech after his sentence was reduced by three years.

It was announced this week that Meech, real name Demetrius Flenory, had his sentence reduced from 360 months to 324 months. Upon learning of the news, Fif shared a post celebrating that Meech is expected to be released in 2028 rather than the originally planned 2031. Meech was convicted of running a nationwide Continual Criminal Enterprise and was sentenced in 2008.

“50 Cent, I got a beef with you,” said Stone in a bizarre video statement shared on Tuesday (June 15). “You’re crowing about Big Meech getting a lousy three years knocked off his sentence? The fact is his co-conspirators, his brother, and another man who has the exact same sentence have already been sprung. You ripped Big Meech off. You got $150 million from STARZ to make a movie about his life and you paid him shit for his life rights. You’re full of shit. Free Big Meech, now.”

Not long after the video made its way online, 50 Cent shared the clip on his own Instagram. “People just looking for attention, clout chasing cock suckers come in all different colors shapes and sizes these days,” he wrote alongside the video of Stone.

Production on the STARZ series centered around Meech’s Black Mafia Family started earlier this year, with 50 Cent attached as an executive producer on the project. So far, there’s no premiere date for Black Mafia Family, although it could arrive as soon as this Fall. Stone, meanwhile, received a pardon from Trump in the last months of his presidency.