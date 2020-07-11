Roger Stone has successfully dodged a three-year prison sentence—and it's all thanks to Donald Trump.

The White House announced Friday that Trump was commuting the prison sentence imposed on his longtime friend and former advisor. Stone, a 67-year-old political consultant, was one of six Trump associates who was charged as a result of the Special Counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Former special counsel Robert Mueller found there was insufficient evidence to conclude the Trump campaign conspired with Russia; But the inquiry did expose other crimes committed by the president's former advisors. Stone received a 40-month prison sentence earlier this year after he was convicted of witness tampering, obstructing an official proceedings, and making false statements to Congress.

"Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency," the White House said in a statement. "There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia ... Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!"

CNN reports Stone was set to begin his sentence this Tuesday, just weeks after he requested to delay his surrender date due to coronavirus concerns. His request was ultimately rejected; However, it became increasingly clear Trump would intervene in the case and come to his friend's rescue.

"I’ll be looking at it," Trump told reporters on Friday when asked if he would pardon his ex-advisor. "I think Roger Stone was very unfairly treated, as were many people."

