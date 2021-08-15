50 Cent faces everything in life head-on, and a pending lawsuit from Remy Martin is no different.

The rapper took to social media over the weekend to poke fun at the cognac company who is suing his Sire Spirits company, claiming 50’s Branson cognac infringed upon Remy’s “trade-dress and design-patent rights in its jewel-shaped glass cognac bottle design.”

“👀They are afraid of me already😆Branson Cognac is the new wave. REMY is #2 Behind Henny and worried about Branson Smh i’m just getting started,” 50 wrote in the caption of his post. As Reuters reported, and 50 highlighted, the bottles of Remy Martin and his own Branson Cognac look nearly identical.

In the lawsuit, Remy cites a “near exact reproduction” of its bottle, which it claims has been a key in its “extensive advertising, promotion, and sales over the past 35 years.” The suit also claims that 50 and Sire Spirits have been using the infringed bottle since 2020 to sell their cognac, and had applied for a design patent and federal trademark the year prior.

It is currently unclear what the ramifications might be if Remy Martin wins the lawsuit, but 50 would likely have to change the jewel-shaped design of his Branson bottle if they lose. Regardless, expect the rapper to be joking his entire way through.