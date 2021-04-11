50 Cent has weighed in on the rumored romance between his baby mama Daphne Joy and fellow hip-hop mogul Diddy.

Earlier this week, paparazzi photos showed Diddy hanging out with the 34-year-old model/actress in Miami, igniting speculation that the two were in a relationship. Of course, many fans assumed Fif would feel some type of way about the newly surfaced photos, as he and Diddy haven’t always been on the greatest terms; however, the G-Unit boss made it clear he wasn’t sweating it.

“Nah me and puff fight over business shit,” he wrote in response to the pictures. “If he like the girl, he like the girl 👀 I don’t give a f*ck.”

It’s also worth noting that Diddy and Joy have yet to confirm the status of their relationship.

50 and Joy reportedly started dating in 2011, and welcomed their first and only child together—a baby boy named Sire—in 2012. About a year after the birth, 50 was charged with domestic violence after he allegedly ransacked Joy’s bedroom and kicked her during an argument. The rapper ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Fif is now in a relationship with model Jamira Haines, aka Cuban Link. The duo made their first public outing together in August 2019 during the red-carpet premiere of 50’s Power series.