50 Cent has been called a lot of things, but one label that he wears as a badge of honor is being a great rapper. So when “they” tried to tell him he isn’t a top 10 artist to come out of New York, he delivered his reaction on social media.

50 posted a picture on his Instagram Friday afternoon responding to those who said he isn’t a top 10 artist out of his native city.

“They said i’m not in the Top 10 out of New York artist, 😆i’m nobody’s favorite, i’m a nightmare for these fools when i focus,” 50 wrote in the caption.