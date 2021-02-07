50 Cent is catching heat from local Florida officials after hosting a Super Bowl bash on Friday night where attendees seemed to forget that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.



Health officials’ concerns about Super Bowl weekend were clearly justified with party hosts such as 50, who hosted in a private airport hanger in St. Petersburg, totally ignoring COVID-19 safety protocols. Photos published by TMZ showed nary a mask on the premises as the crowd threw down ahead of Sunday night’s game between Tampa Bay and Kansas City.

“This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl,” St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted with a link to the TMZ story. “It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid.”

The New York rapper was joined by Tampa’s own DJ Fresh, and 50 was hardly the only artist in South Florida over the weekend swerving CDC guidelines. DJ Steve Aoki, Migos, Rick Ross, and Tory Lanez also performed during Super Bowl celebrations to packed crowds.

“We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 Cent,” Kriseman tweeted.

Last week Dr. Anthony Fauci asked Americans to avoid Super Bowl parties and opt for a more chill sporting experience. Unfortunately it looks like plenty of folks didn’t take that advice.

“I mean, watch the Super Bowl on TV, enjoy it. Have a party in your house with your family with the people who are there,” Fauci pleaded on Good Morning America. “But you don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with, you just don’t know if they’re infected. So as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”