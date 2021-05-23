After one of the most challenging years in history for the music industry, and society at large, the Billboard Music Awards are back.

On Sunday, the 2021 class of winners was unveiled during a live NBC broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas serving as host.

In April, finalists for the Billboard Music Awards were unveiled, with The Weeknd—whose excellent After Hours was a definitive album in the pandemic era—leading the pack with 16 category appearances. DaBaby followed not far behind by being named a finalist 11 times across nine categories, including double appearances in the streaming song and top collab categories. Pop Smoke, meanwhile, was honored with 10 posthumous nods.

Below, see a continually updated list of winners from Sunday’s ceremony. Winners are in bold. The ceremony also featured performances from the Weeknd, Pink, Alicia Keys, BTS, Twenty One Pilots, Bad Bunny with Karol G, SZA, and more.