50 Cent may have finally met his match. Fortunately for him, she’s his girlfriend.

50 is known for taking social media into his own hands to troll friends and opponents. But now, he’s on the other end of the joke thanks to his girlfriend, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines. Haines decided to jump on the TikTok trend of posting embarrassing moments of your significant other with an audio clip from The Steve Wilkos Show.

“This is your man?” Wilkos asks a guest and she replies: “That’s mine.” “And that’s what you’re gonna settle for?” Wilkos asks again to which the guest answered: “I’mma stick beside him.”

For this post, Haines used the now-infamous picture of 50 playing his role in Things Fall Apart. For this character, 50 had to shed his trademark physique and lose over 50 pounds to play a cancer patient.

“This mother fucker done lost her mind,” 50 jokes after reposting Haines’s TikTok on his Instagram. “I’m a throw her fucking phone out on the highway.”

Also, artists/personalities like Kash Doll, B Simone, Ari Fletcher, and more flooded the comments of Haines’s original post, laughing at her well-executed troll.