It’s been a controversial weekend for 42 Dugg.

On Friday, the Detroit rapper hit up Instagram to share a video of himself aboard an airplane with his 3-year-old son. The clip showed the artist kissing and licking the child’s neck, prompting the boy to pull away from his dad as he let out a chuckle. The video immediately went viral and ignited a wave of criticism as well as accusations of child abuse. Some social media users described Dugg’s actions as “sick” and “inappropriate,” while others threatened to call Child Protective Services on the “Maybach” artist.

As pointed out by TMZ, Dugg seemingly responded to the criticism with a profanity-laced, homophobic rant on Instagram.

“Ain’t nobody going for that gay ass hoe ass shit y’all on,” the since-deleted message read. “Y’all [quick] to get on some gay bitch ass shit, but when a n***a jump down on one you hoe n***as and call somebody out, we homophobic. Don’t nobody give a fuck about that shit. Y’all don’t [know] us. We entertainers that’s it. We not here to coach you on life.”

He continued: “If I say I’m not with that gay shit that’s where y’all should leave it. Quit tryna shove that shit down n***as’ throats. Ah gay n***a ah be on national TV tonguing down another hoe ass n***a, but that’s ok though. Y’all or no motherfucker on earth ain’t finna make me like shit ion like and if y’all don’t like me fuck y’all get wit me. Keep my son out y’all mouth flat out … Suck my dick you gay bitches.”

A number of Twitter users pointed out Dugg’s post never mentioned the video in question, which sparked theories he had written the hateful comments in response to DaBaby’s recent controversy.

The “Suge” rapper has faced widespread criticism over the past week following his bigoted and misinformed comments onstage at Rolling Loud Miami. At one point during his set, DaBaby shouted mistruths about HIV/AIDS and told the male audience members to put their phones in the air if they “ain’t suck a n***a’s dick in the parking lot.” Celebrities, fans, and brands have since condemned and retracted involvement with the rapper following his vile remarks, while a number of fellow hip-hop figures, including T.I. and Boosie Badazz, have come to his defense.

Dugg has not addressed any of the controversies since deleting his post.