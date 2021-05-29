42 Dugg is reportedly working on a plea deal with federal prosecutors in Georgia.

As reported by DJ Vlad, the Detroit MC was confirmed by his attorney to be in the midst of a plea bargaining, saying that “both parties are still hopeful that a resolution can be reached in the near future.” The charges stem from Dugg partaking in a gun range back in 2019, which earned him a federal charge of possessing a gun as a felon. The charge could cost the rapper up to 10 years in prison, and DJ Vlad reports that the rapper will most likely plead guilty to a federal offense. Dugg is currently on pre-trial release, which allows him to travel for business.

The gun charge is undoubtedly a black cloud over the rapper's head, who otherwise is having a massive 2021 so far. His highly anticipated new project, Free Dem Boyz, just dropped and features a slew of guest appearances, including one from Future that’s turned a lot of heads in the last few hours. Much to the encouragement of Dugg, Future used his guest verse on the song “Maybach” to snap at his ex Lori Harvey and her new beau Michael B Jordan. “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her,” Future raps, later on adding that Lori “didn’t have a choice but to go fuck a lame after me.”

“I told his ass ‘You needa say that shit three more times,” Dugg said of the incendiary verse to The Breakfast Club. “I was loving it...Future knew too though. He knew what was going on. Future a bad motherfucker.”