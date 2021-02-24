21 Savage and Metro Boomin flip a horror movie on its head with the video for their latest single, “Glock In My Lap.”

Keeping with Savage Mode II’s cinematic feel, the video starts off like a typical horror flick. 21 and Metro are driving in a car when they see a chainsaw killer in the road. The sight of Leatherface-inspired baddie leads to a car crash, leaving them stranded in the dark, wet field.

That’s when Metro and 21 leave their car and venture into the darkness. As they’re looking for help and shelter, the duo is met by the song’s co-producer, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., at the door of the killer’s barn-like lair. Flanked by C.N.O.T.E. and Metro Boomin, Savage decides to show the murderer that they’re the true villains.

Savage doesn’t lift a finger, but his two producers send out a flurry of bullets that strike the chainsaw-wielding killer before he gets a chance to harm them.

21 Savage has continued to keep busy since putting out his magnum opus. The rapper has been handing out guest verses while also staying active on social media.

Watch the video for Metro Boomin and 21 Savage’s “Glock In My Lap” above.