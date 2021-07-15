21 Savage and Metro Boomin have released the official video for “Brand New Draco,” a standout cut from the 2020 joint album Savage Mode 2.

Directed by Leff, the visual follows 21 and Metro on their Wall Street grind right before the stock market implodes. The two appear to dodge a financial crisis through $DRCO stocks and bonds, which they promise will lead investors to financial freedom. The video features a infomercial parody for the business, and includes cameos by DJ Khaled, Shaq, Bow Wow, and more.

You can check out the “Brand New Draco” video, directed by Leff, via YouTube above.

The visual comes two months after 21 released the soundtrack EP for Spiral., which he plans to follow-up with a full-length studio album.

“That’s what I’m planning on,” Savage told Ebro back in May. “But I like quality work. So however long that takes, it’ll take but I’m dropping something, for sure.”

The rapper has yet to announce a release date for his next project, but he’s expected to hit the road with J. Cole and Morray this fall.