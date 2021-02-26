After sharing a series of promising singles including "Doctors" and "Good Evening," Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz have dropped their collaborative project.

Entitled Memory Lane, the project sees Murda perfectly pair with Shordie's blend of R&B and hip-hop. With colorful and emotive production alongside some of Shordie's most immediate songwriting to date, the project makes it abundantly clear how well these two work together. Hopefully the release is the start of a long collaborative relationship, and that they'll continue to work alongside each other in the future. With only one feature, “Love” with Trippie Redd,” the project proudly puts Murda and Shordie’s talents in the spotlight with no filler.

The release of their collaborative effort comes after a big year for the two of them separately. Shordie dropped his tape >Music, showcasing why he's quickly become one of the most exciting artists to come from Balitmore in quite some time. Murda, meanwhile, has worked with the likes of Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and Ariana Grande in the last 12 months.

Listen to Memory Lane above.