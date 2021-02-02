Toronto singer-songwriter JAHKOY is back with a music video featuring Brooklyn icon Fabolous for his remixed version of “Exes & Summer Flings,” a fan favourite that dropped late last year.

The visuals begin with Fabolous messaging the Toronto native, who appears in bed with a girl, and asking him if they’re linking later in the evening. The Brooklyn rapper then spits his verse while stunting next to a Rolls Royce in a blue Prada jacket and layered chains. We later see JAHKOY cruising through downtown Toronto at night in a white Lamborghini, with one of his “flings” in the passenger seat. Check the video out above.

“This song is special to me! Just under a decade ago I opened up for Fabolous in my hometown Toronto," JAHKOY tells Complex. "Fast forward, here we are, against all odds, in 2021, and we got one of the hottest records of the year!"

The remix was released alongside the original track on all streaming platforms last December. JAHKOY’s original version of “Exes and Summer Flings” captures a blend of R&B and electro-house vibes. The song was named one of Complex Canada's 10 Best Canadian Songs of September.

Fabolous adds his own unmistakable NYC flavour as he and JAHKOY both explore what exes, summer flings, and relationships mean to them throughout the track.

JAHKOY plans to release a new project, which, so far, also includes an Ella Mai feature, this spring.