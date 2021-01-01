Never has a year been more in need of a swift ending than in 2020.

Sending this year off with face-to-face collective inebriation, however, isn't possible due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Still, plenty of brands and artists have stepped up with alternative ways of careening into 2021 from the stress-complicated comforts of home.

One such entity is YouTube Originals, which is taking the proceedings global with a five-part celebration deemed "Hello 2021."

"With the world ready to move past an extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate the hope and promise of 2021," Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube, said in a recent press release detailing the worldwide throwdown. "We look forward to closing the book on 2020 and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can safely enjoy from home."

The "Hello 2021: Americas" aspect of the New Year's Eve special starts at 10:30 p.m. ET with hosts Juanpa Zurita and Storm Reid. Confirmed performers include Dua Lipa, YG, J Balvin, Karol G, and Kane Brown. Viewers can also expect special guest appearances from Matthew McConaughey, RuPaul, Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon, Yungblud, and more.

The Fremantle-produced celebration will also include "Hello 2021: UK," "Hello 2021: Korea," "Hello 2021: Japan," and "Hello 2021: India." Each broadcast boasts a unique collection of hosts, performers, and special guests.

Stream "Hello 2021: Americas" via YouTube up top. And below, peep the other streams from around the world: