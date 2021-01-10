YoungBoy Never Broke Again has welcomed, what is believed to be, his seventh child.

On Saturday afternoon, Yaya Mayweather took to Instagram to announce she had given birth to her first child with the rapper. The 20-year-old daughter of Floyd Mayweather shared a photo of the newborn's foot in an Instagram story, which was soundtracked by Queen Naija's "Mama Hand."

Though Yaya did not confirm the child's gender or name, The Shade Room reports the on-again, off-again couple had welcomed a baby boy.

Rumors of Yaya's pregnancy began circulating over the summer, when fans theorized she was displaying a bump in photos and videos. The footage and images surfaced shortly after Yaya had been arrested for allegedly stabbing Lapattra Jacobs—YoungBoy's other baby mama—during a dispute at the rapper's Houston home.

In late October, Floyd Mayweather confirmed his daughter was expecting a child with YoungBoy.

"I just want the best for my daughter. Always want the best," Floyd told Hollywood Unlocked. "If that makes her happy, then we're happy. Me and her mother are happy. But what I try not to do is get in her personal business. Because once she's no longer under my roof, then it's between her and her better half."

YoungBoy and Yaya's family addition comes a little over a month after Drea Symone revealed she had given birth to her second child with YoungBoy.

"November 26th 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful," Drea captioned an Instagram photo of the baby girl's hand. "I’ve been caught up cherishing the days after… it’s safe to say my heart is completely full!! Kodi Capri."