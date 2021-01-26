Yo Gotti has announced that rising Louisville rapper EST Gee has signed to his label CMG Records following the release of the breakthrough project, I Still Don't Feel Nun.

"I know a star and hustler when I see one and EST Gee is up next," Gotti said of the signing. "He got what it takes." To coincide with the announcement, Gotti shared a video breaking the news while counting up $750K in cash to give to Gee as a gift.

I Still Don't Feel Nun featured appearances from CMG's own CEO Yo Gotti, as well as fellow Louisville rapper Jack Harlow. The release also saw Gee collaborate with the likes of MoneyBagg Yo, Kevin Gates, and 42 Dugg among others. Prior to the release of the record, Gee shared the video for "Members Only," his collab with 42 Dugg. He also made his late night TV debut this past week after he joined Harlow for a performance of "Route 66" on Kimmel.

Check out the announcement of EST Gee's signing to CMG above.