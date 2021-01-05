Major corporations often turn to rap music when they want to get their products in front of the right crowd or when they want to earn some cool points with the masses. But more often than not, these attempts end up failing on an epic scale. Over the years, we’ve seen ads that incorporate corny raps, promote racial stereotypes, and at times, even make light of the very real fight for social and racial justice.

There are few things more cringey in the ad world than a commercial that tries to be so trendy and current that it ends up exposing a company’s lack of creativity and overall tone deaf thinking. For your amusement, here 13 of the worst commercials starring rappers.