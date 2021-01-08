This week Taylor Swift surprised her fans by putting the two bonus tracks that came with her physical deluxe edition of Evermore onto streaming. It didn’t take long for Swifties to scan and dissect the lyrics and glean some insight from the fresh material.

On “It’s Time to Go,” fans believe Swift is taking aim at a couple of folks, including former BFF Karlie Kloss and former record label boss Scott Borchetta.

As many will recall, Kloss and Swift were once joined at the hip circa 2014. In the past few years the two have notably distanced from each other, with Kloss not joining Swift’s "Look What You Made Me Do" video and Swift skipping out on the supermodel's two weddings to Joshua Kusher.

The lyrics fans think Swift penned for Kloss go, "When the words of a sister come back in whispers, that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed/Not a twin from your dreams, she's a crook who was caught."

The reference to “twin” and “sister” allude not only to Swift’s closeness with Kloss, but the fact that people often commented on how much they looked alike. As BuzzFeed points out, things may have gotten messy with Kloss and Swift for a number of reasons, with the biggest being Kloss’ relationship with Taylor Swift’s rival Scooter Braun.

Through a controversial deal, Braun, who happens to be the model’s manager, purchased the master recordings of Swift’s first album from her former record label boss, Scott Borchetta for $300 million in 2019. Braun both purchased and sold the masters against Swift’s will.

Within months of that dramatic battle, during which Swift claimed Braun “incessantly bullied" and "manipulated" her for years, Kloss was photographed vacationing with her BFFs musical nemesis. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton previously reported that Kloss leaked personal information about Taylor to Braun, which may have prompted Swift's lyrics about "whispers."

A later verse in Swift’s song seems to tie things altogether by targeting Scott Borchetta. “15 years, 15 million tears, begging till my knees bled,” she sings in reference to her label deal with Big Machine Label Group. “Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones, praying to his greed/He's got my past frozen behind glass, but I've got me.”

Neither Swift or Kloss have addressed the speculation, but fans are certainly still fanning the flames.