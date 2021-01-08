Virgil Abloh, Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director, has released a new song featuring Serpentwithfeet, who provides vocals on the grandiose track.

The sun-soaked visual for Virgil's "Delicate Limbs" is directed by Kordae Jatafa Henry, and stars Serpent and Jamal DeAndre. Depicting a shifting world as two lovers explore and look on, it's a fantasy-inspired video that perfectly matches the atmosphere of the track itself. The production on the track is just as gentle and decadent, building toward a steady climax that puts a focus on Abloh's production abilities. "Delicate Limbs" is also an impressive showcase for Serpent's vocals, highlighting his distinctive talent as he takes center-stage during the first half.

While Virgil is very much a big part of the music scene thanks to his work with the likes of Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Lil Uzi Vert, it's relatively rare for him to drop songs himself. He did release his IDM-inspired remix of Michael Kiwanuka's "Solid Ground" late last year, indicating he's still active as a musician.

To kick off his year, Virgil recently showed up on Pharrell's OTHERtone podcast to talk about his legacy at Louis Vuitton, and hoping for the fashion industry to move away from people having to "prove" themselves. "I wanna see us not have to prove ourselves to be, like, hip-hop is formal," he said. "It's just as important as XYZ. Like, you can come from this school of thought and occupy positions that previously were surprising."

Watch the video for the song above.