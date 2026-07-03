Serpentwithfeet

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Latest Stories

Lil Silva 'Yesterday Is Heavy'
Music

Listen To Lil Silva’s Debut Album ‘Yesterday Is Heavy’ f/ Sampha, Ghetts, Skiifall & More

Featuring Sampha, Ghetts, Little Dragon, serpentwithfeet, BADBADNOTGOOD, Skiifall, Charlotte Day Wilson, Elmiene, with Benji B as executive producer.

James Keith1459 days ago
Cover Art for Mick Jenkins New Album
Music

Mick Jenkins Drops 'Elephant in the Room' Album With Contributions From Monte Booker, Saba, and More

Mick Jenkins has shared his third studio album 'Elephant in the Room,' which features artists and producers serpentwithfeet, Monte Booker, Saba, and more.

tara mahadevan1721 days ago
Serpentwithfeet
Music

Serpentwithfeet Is Celebrating Pride and All His Colors

Los Angeles experimental artist Serpentwithfeet sits down with Wear Your Voice to talk Pride, community, music, creativity, dignity, and making things happen.

Wear Your Voice1841 days ago
virgil abloh video
Music

Virgil Abloh Releases New Song and Video "Delicate Limbs" f/ Serpentwithfeet

Virgil Abloh, Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director, has released a new song featuring Serpentwithfeet called "Delicate Limbs."

Joe Price2015 days ago
ty
Music

Ty Dolla Sign Shares Kanye West, Skrillex, and FKA twigs Collab "Ego Death"

Ty Dolla Sign is back with a new single, and it has a stacked guest list that features Kanye West, Skrillex, FKA twigs, and serpentwithfeet.

Joe Price2206 days ago
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