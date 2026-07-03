Latest Stories
Listen To Lil Silva’s Debut Album ‘Yesterday Is Heavy’ f/ Sampha, Ghetts, Skiifall & More
Featuring Sampha, Ghetts, Little Dragon, serpentwithfeet, BADBADNOTGOOD, Skiifall, Charlotte Day Wilson, Elmiene, with Benji B as executive producer.
Mick Jenkins Drops 'Elephant in the Room' Album With Contributions From Monte Booker, Saba, and More
Mick Jenkins has shared his third studio album 'Elephant in the Room,' which features artists and producers serpentwithfeet, Monte Booker, Saba, and more.
Serpentwithfeet Is Celebrating Pride and All His Colors
Los Angeles experimental artist Serpentwithfeet sits down with Wear Your Voice to talk Pride, community, music, creativity, dignity, and making things happen.
Virgil Abloh Releases New Song and Video "Delicate Limbs" f/ Serpentwithfeet
Virgil Abloh, Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director, has released a new song featuring Serpentwithfeet called "Delicate Limbs."
Ty Dolla Sign Shares Kanye West, Skrillex, and FKA twigs Collab "Ego Death"
Ty Dolla Sign is back with a new single, and it has a stacked guest list that features Kanye West, Skrillex, FKA twigs, and serpentwithfeet.