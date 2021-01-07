Saweetie’s not-yet-released new single and video for “Best Friend” with Doja Cat is already causing a stir.

R&B duo Ceraadi took to Instagram on Wednesday to call out Saweetie for the conceptual similarities between their video for “BFF”—which dropped in September—and the Bay Area rapper’s new visual, which has been teased online. Ceraadi posted screenshots from both for comparison, captioning them with a handful of emojis, and tagging both Saweetie and Doja.

Ceraadi also pointed to some similarities between the beats and lyrics. The pair’s lyrics include “When we ride, we be lit, lit / She know she bad, yeah she thick, thick / She gon’ do the time if I click, click,” while on her song, Saweetie raps, “That’s my best friend / She a real bad bitch / Drive her own car / She don’t need no Lyft.”

Saweetie responded to the post with sarcasm, commenting, “Omg we’ll totallyyyy add you in the credz! MY IDOLS.”

Saweetie’s fans came to her rescue, taking to Twitter to defend the rapper.

“Best Friend” made headlines in December when Warner Records prematurely released the song to streaming services. “I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about,” Saweetie tweeted. “I feel disrespected. I’m hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for ‘best friends’.”

Saweetie and Doja Cat’s collab “Best Friend” is set to release on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.