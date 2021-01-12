NO1-NOAH is carrying his 2020 momentum into the new year.

On Tuesday, the rising artist returned with the official video for "Ridin for My Love"—a COUPE- and Dorante-produced track that arrived last month. The visual begins with NO1-NOAH and his girlfriend in the middle of heated argument, which eventually prompts him to storm out of the house and speed off.

We see the woman attempting to move on from the relationship, as she removes NO1-NOAH's pictures from her wall and then proceeds to get ready for a party. Shortly after, we see NO1-NOAH's ex return to the home with a new man.

"Said she goin' out tonight and I ain't worry 'bout it," he sings on the track. "Will she find a better n***a, man, I highly doubt it/I don't party, when I do, you find me on them couches."

It isn't long before NO1-NOAH catches wind of her former flame's new romance, and decides to take revenge. You can check out the official video, directed by Oliver Shore, above.

The video comes about a month after NO1-NOAH announced he had signed to Summer Walker's new Ghetto Earth Records imprint.

"I signed him because we’re alike in a lot of ways, musically and personally," said Summer, who worked with the artist on "SWV" and "White Tee." "He’s talented and I figured it’d be easy for us to work together and I could use my platform to help him follow his dreams."