Dr. Dre's estranged wife claims the hip-hop mogul has more than enough money to cover her expenses—and it's thanks in large part to his Apple investments.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Nicole Young's certified public accountant claims Dre has about $262 million in cash and Apple stocks, and has been selling those stocks to fund their lifestyle over the last several years. The CPA reportedly determined the estranged couple's monthly living expenses totaled around $2.3 million, which is $300,000 more than what Young is requesting in temporary monthly spousal support.

The CPA also claims Dre and Young spent $245 million between 2017 and 2019, but their cash still increased by $26 million during that period. These figures, the CPA argues, prove Dre has enough available money to pay a portion of Young's legal fees as well as ensure she maintain the lifestyle to which she's become accustomed.

In previously filed documents, Dre claimed Young's monthly living expenses were much less than the $2 million she's seeking. According to his calculations, she needs about $300,000 per month to cover her spending and bills. His attorney, Laura Wasser, also says Dre has been footing the bill for Young's expenses ever since they announced their divorce last year. Dre has reportedly been paying for Young's security and the Malibu estate where she's living. He's also reportedly sent a messenger to her home with any money she has requested.